Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 26: Qasim Rashid

A recording from Qasim Rashid, Esq. and GenXy's live video
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
GenXy's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq., GenXy, Lawrence Winnerman, and Dana DuBois
Dec 26, 2025

Today I went live video with Dana DuBois, Lawrence Winnerman, and GenXy to discuss the day’s politics—and the three most underreported (but major) stories impacting us all! Which one do you think is the most dangerous to us all? After you watch, answer the poll and let us know what you think.

Loading...

Thank you Caro Henry, Yanni Hamburger, Noble Blend, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Cris, and many others for tuning in!

Join me for my next live video in the app. And be sure to hit subscribe!

As 2025 wraps up, join us as a free or paid subscriber as we build Let’s Address This in 2026 and beyond!

Get more from Qasim Rashid, Esq. in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture