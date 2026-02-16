Episode 210: Ali & Karina on Building Power and Protecting Our Tax Dollars

On Episode 210 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

We’ve got two amazing guests. Both committed to fighting fascism. Ali Partovi, a tech entrepreneur, who has built a pretty remarkable free app called Sway, which takes the power we all collectively have and applies it towards actual voting booths. And running for Illinois Comptroller—State Senator Karina Villa—if elected, would decide how our tax dollars are distributed and what contracts we’re signing.

Join my ballot initiative on Sway to demand that we abolish ICE and end this terror on our communities. Here’s what that involves:

Sign up for Sway. Share the link for Sway: https://www.sway.co/g/4ug5naoy?ref=76ia8ofh Post the link across your socials. Sign up neighbors to Sway at protests, meetings, and conversations.

You can copy and share this message directly:

I will vote for candidates who pledge to abolish ICE. Join me and see all candidates on Sway who have pledged to defund and disband ICE: SWAY

This is how we defeat corporate money—not by matching it dollar for dollar, but by out-organizing it person to person.

