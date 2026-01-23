Live from Minneapolis: Protesting ICE Out of Minnesota and Delta Stop Deportation Flights

Today I stood in -20 degree temperature to bear witness and stand alongside interfaith leaders and community members united together in solidarity to demand that ICE stop terrorizing Minnesota. While it was painful to see interfaith leaders being arrested for peacefully protesting, I am grateful that I bore witness to this moment in history. I was struck by three things that I want to share with you all. Let’s Address This.

People are traumatized but they are not paralyzed. A community that has endured so much violence and loss, yet Minnesotans continue to lead with joy and humanity more than anything else. It is deeply inspiring. These are American tax dollars that could be spent on the critical necessities that our communities are actually in need of. Americans need housing, food, shelter, clothing, healthcare. But instead, our tax dollars are being wasted on a police state. Minnesota is showing us what all of us could be doing as organizers nationally. If leaders all around the country can manage to organize together and actually stand up to these ICE fascists, then we could have a meaningful chance—in fact, I believe a probability—of stopping them. It’s important to learn from what these community members are doing in Minnesota and lead by example within our own communities around the nation and push back.

I’d also like to take note that the majority of leaders here today at Minneapolis Airport putting themselves out on the line, getting arrested, were white faith leaders. This is what using your white privilege looks like to protect your neighbors of all faiths and all colors and backgrounds.

As always, thank you all for tuning in to Let’s Address This. Be sure to subscribe and share so we can continue to build this platform for justice and humanity.