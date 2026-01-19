Episode 206: Stop ICE and Protect Public Health

On Episode 206 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I invite two amazing guests to the show.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal returns to discuss the work her and other Democratic leaders are doing to meaningfully counter ICE fascism—especially as ICE escalates violence in Minnesota.

Dr. Nirav Shah joins from Maine, where his campaign for Governor has him in the lead. Dr. Shah is a public health expert, a principled progressive, and is running an inspiring campaign to center public health and the needs of working families.

Be sure to watch, subscribe (including on YouTube) and share with your networks.

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.