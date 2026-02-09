Episode 209: Interview with Congresswoman Summer Lee

On Episode 209 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania’s 12th District has led the charge for the release of the Epstein Files. In my conversation with her she shares the behind the scenes strategy to successfully subpoena the DOJ—even with Democrats in the minority—to force their release.

We also discuss the failure of corporate Democrats to sustain effective blockades to Trump’s extremism, and the critical need to get corporate money out of politics.

Finally, I ask Rep Lee about her pick for 2028.

You can also watch today’s episode on YouTube.

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.