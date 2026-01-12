Episode 205: Rep. Chris Rabb and Zeeshan Hafeez—Abolish ICE & Elect Real Progressives

On Episode 205 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Midterms are upon us, and I will be spending much of my time making sure we elect true public servants focused on working people—not corporate interests. On this week’s show, I interview two exciting and powerful candidates for U.S. Congress. They are Pennsylvania State Rep. Christopher Rabb, who is running for Congress in PA-3 (the bluest district in the country). And, lawyer and entrepreneur Zeeshan Hafeez, who is running for Congress in TX-33, one of the bluest districts in Texas.

Both face stiff opposition of corporate funded and AIPAC funded opponents. This is our opportunity to activate, organize, and ensure we send two more people funded candidates to Congress.



If we want leaders who fight for working families, this is where we put our support into action. I encourage everyone who is able to donate to these campaigns:

Rep. Chris Rabb for Congress (PA-3)

Zeeshan Hafeez for Congress (TX-33)

