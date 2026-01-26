Episode 207: Witnessing Trauma, Resilience, and Resistance in Minneapolis

NOTE! Before diving into today’s show, a special thank you to our listeners for helping our podcast exceed 200,000 downloads! What a brilliant milestone, all made possible by your trust and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Let’s continue to build to 300K, 500K, 1M, and beyond! If you have not yet, do join us as a free or paid subscriber. Subscribe to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.

Let’s dive into this week’s podcast.

On Episode 207 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

On THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, I share reflections from my weekend protesting the ground in Minneapolis, where I witnessed both the deep trauma communities are living with under ICE terror and the powerful resilience they are building in response. I detail why Minnesota has become a target for the Trump regime, and what its organizing model teaches us about confronting fascism with collective power across race, faith, and class.

I also lay out why accountability of Republicans and corporate Democrats alike, abolishing ICE, and rejecting genocide abroad are not radical demands but the absolute floor for justice at home.

