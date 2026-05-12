Redistricting, Voter Suppression, and the Democrats Who Won't Fight Back

Yesterday I had the opportunity to again join THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali. Together we break down one of the most urgent threats to our democracy right now: redistricting — the redrawing of congressional maps by Republicans in Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, and Texas to suppress the vote and stay in power, while Democratic leadership stands by and does nothing. Let's Address This.

We follow the money, call out the sophisticated machinery of voter suppression, and make the case for the people-funded candidates running unapologetically. And we close on something important: as two Muslim fathers, our faith commands hope — and we refuse to give in to cynicism and apathy when our children are watching.

You can also watch this interview on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to Let's Address This on that platform so we can continue building and reaching those interested in defending human rights and democracy.

Thank you Caro Henry, Joe Ballou, Elaine Cimino, Rasha Refaie, Education is a lamp, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali.

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