Episode 232: What Malcolm X's Daughter and Malik Yusef Taught Me About Struggle

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On Episode 232 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I host two amazing guests. First is Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of the late, great Al-Hajj Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz joins the show to talk about her new book, Malcolm in the Desert. I personally couldn’t put it down. Part history, part memoir, part diary of someone hurting and someone resilient—the writing is eloquent, painful, and breathtaking, and our conversation goes deep into her father’s transformation.

Learn more about the Shabazz Center

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Our second guest on the show today is another brilliant mind and a Grammy award-winning musician—Chicago’s Malik Yusef. We talk about his journey, his work, his motivation and inspiration. We cover the struggle that he’s gone through and why Malik believes that struggle is necessary to humanity’s success. A powerful conversation you don’t want to miss.

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