Episode 233—Wisconsin's Reckoning: Police Killing, Cuba, and the Fight for Democracy

Share

On Episode 233 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

We've got quite a show lined up. It's Wisconsin season today. First, we've got State Rep Ryan Clancy of the 19th District running for re-election, a staunch progressive being attacked aggressively because he dared take the position that genocide is bad. We'll be talking about the horrific murder of Corey Ruiz in Madison by police officers, as well as Rep Clancy’s work to protect tenants' rights, workers' rights, and free speech in Wisconsin. As a leader, I've been extraordinarily impressed with him. He's got a competitive primary coming up and we've got to make sure we get him across the finish line, this primary is August 11.

Learn more about Ryan's campaign

Then returning to the show, I’m joined by Congressman Mark Pocan of the 2nd District of Wisconsin. He just returned from Cuba. And if you’ve been following the news, Cuban-American Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been going full speed ahead to demonize and propagandize against Cuba. It’s insane that they’re getting away with it. I’m going to read the statement released in response by Rep. Pocan, and it’s remarkable.

The Trump regime is laying the groundwork to invade Cuba. I’ll be talking to Rep. Pocan about it because I think most Americans have no idea of the history of blockade and injustice that the US government has imposed upon Cuba.

Congressman Mark Pocan is somebody I’ve admired for a long time because of his principal stances on human rights. He’s been at the forefront of condemning the genocide in Gaza and being unapologetic about it. He’s an example of a Democratic member of Congress doing things right, leading with courage and being fierce and relentless about it. That is the kind of leadership that we need.

The Qasim Rashid Show has now surpassed 315,000 downloads. Thank you for tuning in each week.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, President of Just Win Humanity, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights and the accountability that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.