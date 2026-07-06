Episode 230: Austin Ahlman's Independent Run for Congress & Sean Vitka on Privacy

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On Episode 230 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

My first guest is Austin Ahlman, running for U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District as an independent against the corporate oligarchies out there destroying our economies. Austin shares his family's story, and explains why his working-class roots as the son of meatpackers—and Nebraska's fierce independent tradition—are why he's become the presumptive challenger to corporate Republican incumbent Mike Flood.

Learn more about Austin's campaign

Then I’m joined by Sean Vitka, Executive Director of Demand Progress, to discuss Fourth Amendment privacy. As we see the rise of AI, Palantir, and the surveillance state, there’s a real lack of information on how to protect yourself. We break down the major Supreme Court ruling that dropped last week, a 5-4 decision protecting your location data from warrantless geofence surveillance, and what it would have meant for all of us if it had gone the other way.

Learn more about Demand Progress

MILESTONE ALERT: I am thrilled to announce that the Qasim Rashid Show has just surpassed 306,000 downloads! Thank you all for tuning in every week. This work would not be possible without you.

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