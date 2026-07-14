Episode 231: The Race to Replace Corporate Democrats

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On Episode 231 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Aisha Farooqi is a lawyer running for U.S. Congress in Michigan's 11th Congressional District. She's an unapologetic progressive calling for universal health care, abolishing ICE, ending the genocide in Gaza, and stopping data centers. She's running against AIPAC and corporate money in an open seat. Her primary election is on August 4th.

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Oliver Larkin is no stranger to our show. Oliver and I went live again to talk about his race against one of the most corrupt corporate Democrats in the country—Jared Moskowitz (FL-25). Moskowitz brags he is “to the right of JD Vance on Iran” and doesn't think we've bombed Iran enough. It’s time to vote him out of office.

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