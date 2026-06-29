Episode 229: Cori Bush's Comeback and the Gen Z Movement to Disrupt the Billionaire Class

On Episode 229 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

My first guest is former Congresswoman Cori Bush, who is running to reclaim her seat in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. AIPAC spent $13 million to take her out. In her concession speech, she responded: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down. This conversation will remind you exactly why we need fighters like Cori Bush in Congress—and how we can help her win her August 4th primary election.

We also speak with Carlos Calzadilla-Palacio, who is the founder of Disrupt—the left’s answer to Turning Point USA. Disrupt is activating young people at college campuses nationwide to counterpunch right wing propaganda and build a better democracy.

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