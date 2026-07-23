The GOP's Communist Smear, Rising Anti-Muslim Hate, and Dems Surge in Polls

I went live on THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali to talk about the two positions that will get anyone crushed by the Democratic establishment faster than anything else: criticizing Israel’s occupation, and criticizing billionaires. Notice any candidate who takes a real stand on either of those two planks, and watch how fast the full weight of the party comes down on them. That’s Zohran Mamdani. That’s Abdul El-Sayed, who isn’t even a democratic socialist, just an economic populist who says no money to Israel and no money to Egypt, and is still facing $40-50 million in AIPAC-affiliated spending, funded by the same right-wing billionaires who bankroll Trump and the Republican Party. Let’s Address This.

Watch our full live interview above.

We get into a lot more: the acceptable anti-Islam hate running through Fetterman’s and Randy Fine’s comments this week, the ADL’s own numbers on where antisemitism actually comes from, Elon Musk telling The Economist flat out that he’s against Muslims, and the NDAA vote that just handed the Pentagon another blank check. Plus Just Win Humanity’s 1,000-mile march for voting rights.

Thank you Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈, Cindy Villanueva, Deeanna Burleson, Noble Blend, Christina Reamy, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali!

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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, President of Just Win Humanity, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, voting rights, and the accountability that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.