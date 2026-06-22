Episode 228: Menstrual Justice, Media Independence, and the Fight for Democracy

On Episode 228 of The Qasim Rashid Show:
We’ve got a fascinating show with guests I’ve never had before and topics I’ve never discussed before — and one of these topics is in desperate need of more frequent discussion: menstrual health. I have the privilege of learning more about it from an extraordinary young woman, Manju Bangalore — a reproductive health scientist, astronaut-in-training, and social impact leader working at the intersection of science, menstrual justice, and culture. She is the founder of Operation Period, a Gen Z-led nonprofit advancing menstrual freedom through policy, education, and systems-level change. And she is currently training for a pioneering research spaceflight to study menstruation in microgravity. This conversation will open your eyes.
Our next guest is a journalist and media personality out of San Diego you need to know: Heather Delaney Reese. She has built a phenomenal independent media platform — exactly the kind we need more of. We talk about the fall of democracy, fascism’s rise in the United States, and what we must do to stop it. This is a conversation that demands your attention.
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