Episode 234 — ICE's Immunity Problem & Georgia's Fight for Economic Justice

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On Episode 234 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

First, Scott Michelman, Legal Director of the ACLU of DC and law professor at Harvard, breaks down qualified immunity—the judge-made doctrine that lets federal officers violate your rights without consequence, and why it's even harder to hold ICE accountable than local police. He makes the case for the Constitutional Accountability Act, the Senate bill that would close that gap.

Learn more about the ACLU-DC

Then, Nikki Porcher joins the show. She's running to become Georgia's next Labor Commissioner—one of eight Black women running statewide this cycle. Nikki lays out her platform: raising Georgia's rock-bottom unemployment benefits, treating childcare as a labor issue, and backing the small businesses that employ most of the state's workforce.

Support Nikki's campaign

The Qasim Rashid Show has now surpassed 318,000 downloads. Thank you for tuning in each week.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney and host of the Qasim Rashid Show as well as Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights and the accountability that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

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