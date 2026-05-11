Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 222: Florida and Virginia — Two Races You Need to Know About
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Episode 222: Florida and Virginia — Two Races You Need to Know About

Angie Nixon is running for Florida Senate and Salaam Bhatti is running for Congress in Virginia — and both are proving that people-powered politics is the only way forward
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
May 11, 2026

On Episode 222 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Going along with my theme of elevating those candidates who are actually running the people-fighting campaigns that we demand. Angie and Salaam are not beating around the bush. They’re not mincing words on healthcare or condemning the genocide in Gaza. They’re being unapologetic. I’m doing everything I can to elevate their profile so that you can support them and vote for them to make sure that we have a Congress and Senate that actually reflects the will of the people.

Live from Angie Nixon's bookstore, we discuss her Florida Senate race, how she took to the Florida House floor last week as a State Rep. with a bull horn to denounce new racist maps as unconstitutional. We need to get her elected as she faces a tough primary battle ahead.

Support Angie's critical campaign

Salaam Bhatti, my good friend, and a young, public interest lawyer, is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District on a people-powered platform focused on economic justice, campaign finance reform, and serving the public interest — not special interests. He is running during a particularly volatile time as Virginia has gone through a massive redistricting. His primary is coming up soon.

In this conversation, we discuss why working people are losing faith in establishment politics and what it will take to rebuild democracy from the ground up.

Get involved in Salaam's campaign

Thank you for tuning in to the Qasim Rashid Show. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.

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