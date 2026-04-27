Episode 220: Interviews with Brad Lander & Rep. Chris Rabb

On Episode 220 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I sat down with two congressional candidates who are doing something rare: running people-powered campaigns against entrenched money and power—and winning. Both races are “five-alarm fires” for anyone who believes government should actually represent the people.

You can watch both live interviews below.

Brad Lander helped bring ranked choice voting to New York City, cross-endorsed Zohran Mamdani to stop Andrew Cuomo, and is now running for Congress in NY-10 against Dan Goldman—a quarter-billionaire who has voted to censure Rashida Tlaib, authorized warrantless wiretaps, and taken AIPAC money while the genocide in Gaza continues. The average rent in Brad’s district is over $5,000 a month, and Goldman is not going to be the one to unrig that. Brad is going in to fight for affordable housing, healthcare, immigrant protections, and a foreign policy grounded in human rights.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Chris Rabb is running for Congress in one of the most watched primaries in the country—outraising his establishment opponents without a single dollar of corporate PAC money, even as dark money groups tied to AIPAC pour millions into the race to stop him. We get into who is funding the attacks, why corporate money shapes both parties, and why he believes accountability has to start within the Democratic Party itself.

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 258,000 downloads! Thank you for your support.