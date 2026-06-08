Episode 226: Organized People Beat Organized Money — And One Bill Could Make Gun Manufacturers Pay

On Episode 226 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week I sat down with Amanda Hollowell, who made the top two in an eight-way primary and is now heading to the runoff on June 16th for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District — without party backing, against an opponent with a million dollars in the bank. She’s running on what voters are actually saying at the door: affordability and corruption, the concerns she hears most from constituents. Along with housing, healthcare, minimum wage, prescription costs for seniors — Amanda knows organized people beat organized money, and she’s ready to prove it.

I also spoke with Dr. Anthony Douglas, a surgical resident in Chicago and one of the architects of the RIFL Act — landmark legislation that would hold gun manufacturers financially accountable for the public costs of gun violence and fund the prevention strategies we know work. We have the votes. One corporate Democrat is blocking it from reaching the floor.

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