First, An Important Announcement 📢

Thanks to your support, Let’s Address This is expanding into a second state! The brilliant Saadia Mirza has joined our team as Texas State Director. Today, Saadia launches Let’s Address Texas. Saadia is a business owner, political strategist, and marketing professional who has led in this space for 22 years. She’ll be sharing daily Texas-specific content on politics, human rights, and social justice, with receipts, sources, names, and calls to action to counter the injustices we see.

And lest there be any doubt—always without a paywall.

Read her launch post, and especially if you're in Texas, make sure you subscribe.

Read the launch post!

Let’s Address Texas State Director Saadia Mirza (R) with Texas Democratic Nominee for US Senate James Talarico (L)

That's two states now providing the independent, fact-checked, human rights coverage too often ignored by corporate media. In case you missed it, and you live in Illinois, make sure you sign up for the most important political developments shared on a daily basis from Let's Address Illinois with Dylan Blaha.

Subscribe to Let's Address Illinois

Dylan Blaha (L), State Director of Let's Address Illinois, and Saadia Mirza (R), State Director for Let's Address Texas.

On Episode 219 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Now, let's dive into today's episode. Three years into the war in Sudan, 33 million Sudanese people are at risk of starvation, the UAE is funding the RSF to commit genocide, and the U.S.—the largest arms seller to the UAE—is not using the leverage it has. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs joins the show to talk about the Stand Up for Sudan Act, what cutting USAID funding means for people on the ground, and how we can play a more meaningful role to stop these atrocities from happening.

Watch my full interview with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on YouTube:

Also in today’s episode, a contractor named Chamel Abdul Karim allegedly set fire to a Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, California—causing $750 million in damage—and filmed himself doing it. Corporate media called it a crime story and stopped there. I do the math corporate media won’t do: Kimberly-Clark made $2.55 billion in profit while paying workers $30,000 below the cost of living in the city where they worked. Chamel will likely go to prison. The executives who made that choice face no consequences whatsoever.

You can listen to today’s episode here on Substack or watch my mathematical breakdown of the Kimberly-Clark warehouse fire:

Thank you for tuning in to The Qasim Rashid Show. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy. Become a paid subscriber — 50% off through April 23rd.

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