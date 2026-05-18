Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Live With Chris Rabb for US Congress PA-3

A recording from Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s live video
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Chris Rabb for Congress's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq. and Chris Rabb for Congress
May 18, 2026

On May 19, Pennsylvania District 3 has the chance to send an incredible leader to US Congress—Rep Christopher Rabb. In this final interview before the May 19 primary election, we discuss what makes Rep Rabb stand out in a 3-way-primary, why he’s the right leader for the moment, and what he will fight to achieve in Congress to stop fascism and protect working families.

Be sure to share this with everyone you know in Philadelphia!

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you Farmers AGAINST trump., KittyKat Lo, Annabelle, Jo Kooser, Bridget Grady, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris Rabb for Congress! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Qasim Rashid, Esq. in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture