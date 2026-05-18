Live With Chris Rabb for US Congress PA-3

On May 19, Pennsylvania District 3 has the chance to send an incredible leader to US Congress—Rep Christopher Rabb. In this final interview before the May 19 primary election, we discuss what makes Rep Rabb stand out in a 3-way-primary, why he’s the right leader for the moment, and what he will fight to achieve in Congress to stop fascism and protect working families.

Be sure to share this with everyone you know in Philadelphia!

Thank you Farmers AGAINST trump., KittyKat Lo, Annabelle, Jo Kooser, Bridget Grady, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris Rabb for Congress! Join me for my next live video in the app.