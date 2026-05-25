Episode 224: Two Candidates. Zero Corporate Money. One Shot to Change Congress

On Episode 224 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Claire Valdez is a union organizer running in New York's 7th congressional district — a seat neighboring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has endorsed her, as has Zohran Mamdani — without taking a single dollar from real estate money. Paul Nolley is running in Illinois' 16th, a 9,000-square-mile rural district that the party has written off, against an opponent with $6 million in corporate PAC money and a hundred percent Trump voting record.

Between them, Claire and Paul cover everything the establishment pretends is too radical to win on: Medicare for All, the PRO Act, getting corporate money out of politics, a living wage, and an end to U.S. arms transfers to Israel — all the things that we need to have done to protect a functioning democracy in this country.

Watch these live interviews on YouTube

Get involved in Claire's campaign

Support Paul's campaign

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 273,000 downloads! Thank you for your support.