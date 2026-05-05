Episode 221: If You’re Tired of Bought Politicians, Watch These Two Interviews

On Episode 221 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Staying with my promise of elevating strong candidates running for Congress against Republicans, MAGA fascists, and corporate Democrats who take AIPAC money — we have two phenomenal candidates joining today’s show.

Mussab Ali is running for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 8th District. A young Pakistani-American entrepreneur, community organizer, and elected representative in the state of New Jersey — he shares how his journey began after 9/11 when his father lost his job simply because of his name, and how that moment pushed him into public service. From becoming one of the youngest elected officials in Jersey City, to delivering real results for working people, he’s shown what leadership with courage actually looks like.

Support Mussab's campaign

And I sit down with Hartzell Gray, running to represent Missouri's 4th District in Congress. Before he even announced his campaign, he got a DM from AIPAC. And he said no. The great-grandson of a sharecropper, a journalist, and a former D1 athlete, Hartzell is running on universal healthcare, guaranteed housing, a living wage, and a freedom budget in the tradition of Dr. King, Bayard Rustin, and A. Philip Randolph.

Watch my interview with Hartzell now.

I want you all to hear from him and get involved in his campaign.

Join Hartzell's campaign

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