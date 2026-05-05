Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 221: If You’re Tired of Bought Politicians, Watch These Two Interviews
0:00
-51:50

Episode 221: If You’re Tired of Bought Politicians, Watch These Two Interviews

Mussab Ali in NJ-8 and Hartzell Gray in MO-4 share why they’re rejecting AIPAC money, fighting for working people, and building people-powered campaigns for Congress
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
May 05, 2026

On Episode 221 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Staying with my promise of elevating strong candidates running for Congress against Republicans, MAGA fascists, and corporate Democrats who take AIPAC money — we have two phenomenal candidates joining today’s show.

Mussab Ali is running for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 8th District. A young Pakistani-American entrepreneur, community organizer, and elected representative in the state of New Jersey — he shares how his journey began after 9/11 when his father lost his job simply because of his name, and how that moment pushed him into public service. From becoming one of the youngest elected officials in Jersey City, to delivering real results for working people, he’s shown what leadership with courage actually looks like.

Support Mussab's campaign

And I sit down with Hartzell Gray, running to represent Missouri's 4th District in Congress. Before he even announced his campaign, he got a DM from AIPAC. And he said no. The great-grandson of a sharecropper, a journalist, and a former D1 athlete, Hartzell is running on universal healthcare, guaranteed housing, a living wage, and a freedom budget in the tradition of Dr. King, Bayard Rustin, and A. Philip Randolph.

Watch my interview with Hartzell now.

I want you all to hear from him and get involved in his campaign.

Join Hartzell's campaign

Thank you for tuning in to the Qasim Rashid Show. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 262,000 downloads! Thank you for your support.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture