On Episode 225 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Randy Villegas is a professor, auto repair shop owner, and son of immigrants from Michoacán and Guerrero, running for Congress in California's 22nd district — one of the top flip opportunities in the country. Randy grew up on Medicaid, SNAP, and WIC — the same programs being gutted by this administration to give tax breaks to billionaires — and he's running because the Central Valley produces billions in wealth every year while remaining one of the poorest districts in America. This primary is June 2.

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An ordained reverend, son of Jamaican immigrants, and former New York State Assembly member — Michael Blake is running to unseat Ritchie Torres in the only congressional district in New York that is entirely within the Bronx.

Michael Blake is for ending the genocide in Gaza. For protecting immigrants and repealing the Laken Riley Act. For universal healthcare, canceling student debt, and taking corporate money out of politics.

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