Rep. Francesca Hong is a Mom, Line Cook, and Leading the Polls for Wisconsin Governor

Wisconsin State Rep. Francesca Hong is running for Governor — she’s from Madison, a former restaurant owner and chef, bartender, and single mom who rents and sends her kid to public schools. Francesca is exactly the kind of candidate the Democratic establishment told us couldn’t win.

She joins Let’s Address This live today to talk about her no-corporate-PAC campaign, the fight to protect voting rights as Republicans gut the Voting Rights Act and gerrymander Wisconsin’s congressional maps, and why a working-class movement — not incrementalism — is the only path forward. From taxing the rich to confronting big tech’s takeover of Wisconsin’s natural resources, this conversation is a blueprint for what it looks like when the people closest to the pain are finally closest to the power.

Watch This Interview on YouTube

Subscribe to Let’s Address This on that platform, too, to support our expansion, and for more long-form video analysis and interviews with political candidates, elected officials, academics, and more

This primary is August 11th. And I personally cannot wait for us to get Rep. Hong elected as Governor.

Find out how to get involved

Thank you for tuning into Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid — your independent media source for all things human rights, featuring interviews on the issues too often ignored by corporate media. Support this work by becoming a free or paid subscriber so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.