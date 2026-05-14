MAGA Rigs Maps, We Fight Back

As the Supreme Court dismantles key protections of the Voting Rights Act, Tennessee has become one of the clearest examples of what comes next. In this urgent conversation, I go live with Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson and State Futures Founder and President Gaby Goldstein to discuss racist redistricting, the coordinated attack on Black political power, and why state legislatures have become the new front lines in the fight for democracy.

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Rep. Pearson shares the story behind his confrontation outside a Tennessee redistricting hearing after Republicans cracked apart the state’s only majority-Black congressional district. Gaby Goldstein breaks down how decades of conservative organizing around state legislatures and the Supreme Court led to this moment, and why people power — especially in the South — remains essential to resisting fascism and rebuilding democratic accountability.

State Rep. Justin J. Pearson attempts to attend a Senate Committee meeting and is denied entry during special session concerning redistricting in Nashville on May 6, 2026. After protesters shut down the previous meeting, the Judiciary Committee convened in the same room but the public and several representatives were not allowed inside (Credit: Nicole Hester).

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