Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 218: Corporate Media Is Dead. Here's How We're Rebuilding Media That Serves People
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Episode 218: Corporate Media Is Dead. Here's How We're Rebuilding Media That Serves People

Watch Dylan Blaha's return to the show. This time, as a colleague
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Apr 13, 2026

On Episode 218 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I interview Dylan Blaha—combat veteran, cancer researcher, and newly appointed Illinois State Director for Let's Address This. This week, he launched Let's Address Illinois — your main destination for all things politics, social justice, and human rights in Illinois. We discuss the decimation of national and local media, key Illinois legislation like the RIFLE Act and anti-BDS bills, and how we are re-building the media landscape focused on working people—not corporate profit. Let’s Address This.

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