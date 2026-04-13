Episode 218: Corporate Media Is Dead. Here's How We're Rebuilding Media That Serves People

On Episode 218 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I interview Dylan Blaha—combat veteran, cancer researcher, and newly appointed Illinois State Director for Let's Address This. This week, he launched Let's Address Illinois — your main destination for all things politics, social justice, and human rights in Illinois. We discuss the decimation of national and local media, key Illinois legislation like the RIFLE Act and anti-BDS bills, and how we are re-building the media landscape focused on working people—not corporate profit. Let’s Address This.

Watch and Subscribe on YouTube

You can watch all episodes of the Qasim Rashid Show on YouTube. Make sure to subscribe on that platform for long-form content, deeper analysis, and more guest interviews.

Especially for those in Illinois, consider a free or paid subscription to support Let’s Address This Illinois—your main destination for all things politics, social justice, and human rights in Illinois.

Subscribe to Let's Address Illinois