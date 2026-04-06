Episode 217: Her Parents Survived Genocide—She's Challenging a 50-Year Dynasty

BREAKING NEWS

(Especially if you live in Illinois)

Today I share exciting news of expansion. Let’s Address This is officially launching its first State platform—Let’s Address Illinois.

Led by State Director Dylan Blaha, you can read all about it in his launch post:

Your support made this expansion possible. As corporate media continues to capitulate to billionaires and fascists, our commitment to human rights and absolute justice remains firm. Especially if you are based in Illinois, I hope you will take a moment to subscribe to Let’s Address Illinois and help us make an impact in the Land of Lincoln. And stay tuned, as we’ll be launching our second state very soon!

Now, let’s dive into the latest episode of The Qasim Rashid Show.

On Episode 217 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I have the opportunity to speak with Mai Vang, a community organizer running for Congress in California’s 7th District to take on the political establishment and fight for working families.



You all know that part of my mission is to elevate leaders who reject corrupt corporate PAC money and challenge the status quo—Mai embodies that vision. Mai is a daughter of Hmong refugees, who arrived in the United States after surviving genocide. Born and raised in Sacramento, Mai shares how her experience growing up on Medicaid and food stamps, helping raise her 15 siblings, and organizing in low-income communities shaped her commitment to building a government that works for the people.

We break down the issues driving her campaign, from ending endless wars and calling out genocide, to guaranteeing healthcare as a human right through Medicare for All. Mai’s grassroots, people-funded campaign is up against an entrenched incumbent backed by corporate interests.

Listen here on Substack or watch this inspiring conversation on YouTube:

Mai is exactly the kind of candidate we need in this moment. Join me in supporting her campaign.

Donate if able