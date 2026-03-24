Episode 215: The Great Replacement Theory & Dark Money Elections

On Episode 215 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I sit down with Dr. Ibram Kendi to break down the dangerous rise of so-called “Great Replacement Theory”—how it spread, why it’s gaining power, and how it’s fueling real-world violence and policy.

I also examine what happened last week in the Illinois Democratic primary, where $70 million in dark money attempted to shape the outcome—and why this is a warning sign for the 45 states still to hold their primary elections.

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