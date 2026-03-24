Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 215: The Great Replacement Theory & Dark Money Elections
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Episode 215: The Great Replacement Theory & Dark Money Elections

Watch my interview with one of the world's leading scholars on race and hear the lessons learned last week in the IL Democratic primary
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Mar 24, 2026

On Episode 215 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I sit down with Dr. Ibram Kendi to break down the dangerous rise of so-called “Great Replacement Theory”—how it spread, why it’s gaining power, and how it’s fueling real-world violence and policy.

I also examine what happened last week in the Illinois Democratic primary, where $70 million in dark money attempted to shape the outcome—and why this is a warning sign for the 45 states still to hold their primary elections.

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