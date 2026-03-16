Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 214: Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner on DEFEATING Susan Collins
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Episode 214: Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner on DEFEATING Susan Collins

The path to flip the US Senate blue goes through Maine — where polling has Graham Platner leading Susan Collins by double digits
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Mar 16, 2026

On Episode 214 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

US Combat Marine, oyster farmer, husband, and community organizer Graham Platner is running a historic campaign for the US Senate. Susan Collins has held this seat for 30 years and never faced a serious challenge from a Democratic opponent. That’s changing now as polling has consistently placed Platner over Collins by as much as 10 points.

We discuss the illegal war on Iran, Graham’s opposition to AIPAC and the genocide in Gaza, rebuking the right wing attacks on Trans people, and the economic populism that is attracting voters from across the political spectrum to support Graham.

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