Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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An Interview with Dr. Ibram Kendi on His Landmark New Book

A powerful interview on the roots of the fascist "Great Replacement Theory" and how we fight back
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Ibram X. Kendi's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq. and Ibram X. Kendi
Mar 19, 2026

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In his landmark new book, Chain of Ideas, renowned historian and scholar Dr. Ibram X. Kendi traces the roots of the so-called “Great Replacement Theory.” In our interview we discuss how this theory originated, its modern day manifestation and viral spread, and finally—how we fight back and uphold true justice for all humanity.

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Thank you Mandy Ohman, Rasha Refaie, With Feeling, Mike Harkreader, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ibram X. Kendi! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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