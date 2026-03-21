This week, we focus on a critical warning sign for our democracy: the Illinois Democratic primary. What happened here was not an isolated race, but a preview of how dark money, corporate influence, and emerging political forces are shaping elections nationwide. With 45 state primary elections still to go, we have our work cut out for us. We break down a key Senate race in Maine, the real divide within the Democratic Party, and a powerful interview on the “Great Replacement Theory.” Lastly, as Ramadan comes to a close, I wish everyone who celebrated a joyful and blessed Eid. Let’s Address This.

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Recap of Islam Today

In the final week of Ramadan, I shared more educational and reflective pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. Here’s what you missed:

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Dad Joke of the Week

Remembering that time I found an orange inside my orange.

It was my first successful Vitamin C-section. #DadJokes