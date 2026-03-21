Your Weekly Recap of Let's Address This
And a Dad Joke and call to subscribe to continue to support my human rights advocacy
This week, we focus on a critical warning sign for our democracy: the Illinois Democratic primary. What happened here was not an isolated race, but a preview of how dark money, corporate influence, and emerging political forces are shaping elections nationwide. With 45 state primary elections still to go, we have our work cut out for us. We break down a key Senate race in Maine, the real divide within the Democratic Party, and a powerful interview on the “Great Replacement Theory.” Lastly, as Ramadan comes to a close, I wish everyone who celebrated a joyful and blessed Eid. Let’s Address This.
I am doing everything in my power to keep the public informed on the human rights injustices we face, and how to counter them. Join us a free or paid subscriber.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Sunday — How to Turn Your Voice Into Real Political Power: Sway — A new (free) way to increase voter turnout, influence your friends and community, and protect our democracy.
Monday — Episode 214: Interview with Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner — The path to flip the US Senate blue goes through Maine, where polling has Graham Platner leading Susan Collins by double digits.
Tuesday — The ‘Split’ In The Democratic Party Is Not Where You Think It Is — What the data says about the Democrats’ generational fight.
Wednesday — The Illinois Primary Election Results Are A Warning for All Voters Nationwide — With 45 primary elections still on top, here’s the key lessons everyone should know.
Thursday — An Interview with Dr. Ibram Kendi on His Landmark New Book — A powerful interview on the roots of the fascist "Great Replacement Theory" and how we fight back.
Friday— Eid Mubarak to All: On this day we celebrate, but here is what that celebration should look like.
Recap of Islam Today
In the final week of Ramadan, I shared more educational and reflective pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. Here’s what you missed:
The Wrong Kind of Muslim Chapter 10: The Moral Dictator — The next chapter of my memoir on the persecution of faith minorities in Pakistan
The 33-Year Ramadan Cycle — Ramadan’s Return: Why It Comes Earlier Every Year.
The Final Fast — Ramadan 2026 comes to a close at sunset tonight.
Eid Mubarak to All: On this day we celebrate, but here is what that celebration should look like.
Dad Joke of the Week
Remembering that time I found an orange inside my orange.
It was my first successful Vitamin C-section. #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Hahaha on the dad joke! And..pretty amazing too.
Without a doubt, the increase of corruption in the U.S. was caused by exorbitant amounts of money in campaigns as well as a simultaneous buy-out of the airwaves. And then Congress decided crooked elections against Democrats weren’t enough to bother with. The rest of us sat in shock rather than pulling a massive relentless protest. Then came blindness to actual crimes violating both our laws and the Constitution itself. And with the felon administration, a love affair with Putin and every Fascist around the world. The police and the military joined trump rather than protect the citizens and Constitution. It’s such an ugly story but we’re still dragging our feet to remove the dumbest, most deluded person ever allowed in a position of power. A christian nationalist movement that is nothing more than a deranged cult. But a dangerous one. When a mass murderer kills children at school, we don’t recommend that he/she be voted for or against. But for this group of psychos who isolate our country, murder opponents and kill innocent people in foreign lands, a void.
Perfectly addressed !