Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
2h

Hahaha on the dad joke! And..pretty amazing too.

Without a doubt, the increase of corruption in the U.S. was caused by exorbitant amounts of money in campaigns as well as a simultaneous buy-out of the airwaves. And then Congress decided crooked elections against Democrats weren’t enough to bother with. The rest of us sat in shock rather than pulling a massive relentless protest. Then came blindness to actual crimes violating both our laws and the Constitution itself. And with the felon administration, a love affair with Putin and every Fascist around the world. The police and the military joined trump rather than protect the citizens and Constitution. It’s such an ugly story but we’re still dragging our feet to remove the dumbest, most deluded person ever allowed in a position of power. A christian nationalist movement that is nothing more than a deranged cult. But a dangerous one. When a mass murderer kills children at school, we don’t recommend that he/she be voted for or against. But for this group of psychos who isolate our country, murder opponents and kill innocent people in foreign lands, a void.

Reply
Share
Geezus h christ's avatar
Geezus h christ
7m

Perfectly addressed !

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture