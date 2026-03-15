Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Susan Clancy's avatar
Susan Clancy
7h

Wow, this is interesting. Thanks for sharing.

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Greg Rajewski's avatar
Greg Rajewski
7h

Unfortunately as a Canadian, I can't participate, but I believe this is an excellent tool to organize from the ground up!

If I could join, I would not hesitate to be a partner in your voting group! I wish you and everyone in this community a successful campaign ahead of the primaries and the very consequential mid-terms.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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