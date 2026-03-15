You’ve heard me say this many times before: democracy requires more than voting every few years or sending the occasional donation. Those things matter, but they are not enough. If we want to protect our democracy—especially in a moment when authoritarian politics is rising—we must organize, activate, and mobilize together. We must be proactive, not reactive.

That is why I am excited to share a new tool with you that helps us do exactly that.

It’s called Sway. And it is game changing on a new level. I truly believe that if we organize effectively, this strategy can help us win elections otherwise thought impossible. Let’s Address This.

What Is Sway?

Sway is a free platform designed to help everyday people turn our networks into meaningful political influence. Instead of just casting your own vote and hoping for the best, Sway allows communities to organize voting groups, share ballot recommendations, and coordinate turnout together.

And the results speak for themselves.

In states where Sway has been adopted, voter turnout has increased by more than 20 percent. Think about what that means. In many elections—especially primaries—an increase of even a few percentage points can determine the outcome. A twenty percent turnout increase is not just significant. It is enough to flip elections.

The idea behind Sway is simple but powerful.

Voting groups can share recommendations, discuss candidates, and move together in a coordinated way. When communities vote collectively and intentionally, elected officials begin to recognize that those communities represent real political leverage.

In other words, your voice becomes part of something bigger.

Get Your Sway

So here is my request: take five seconds right now and set up your free Sway account. Turn your following—whether it’s friends, family, coworkers, or your broader network—into meaningful political influence.

Get Sway on Apple

Get Sway on Android

If even a fraction of the 170,000+ readers of Let’s Address This activate their networks through Sway, we will have built something powerful: a nationwide organizing infrastructure capable of protecting our democracy.

And because I know my thoughtful readers will ask—your data remains protected. Sway does not advertise. It does not sell. And it does not retain personally identifying information that can be exploited. This is truly a free organizing app that is already proving its worth to protect our democracy and human rights. That’s why I’m all in.

How I’m Using Sway

One of the most common questions I receive is—who do you recommend I vote for?

This is where Sway is so effective. And to answer all those questions, I will be asking everyone to join my voting group.

Join Qasim's Voting Group

Going forward, I will be using Sway to share my voter recommendations at the local, state, and federal level. I am focused on electing people-funded candidates who are willing to stand up for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

The Illinois primary is this Tuesday, but the work does not stop there. Because including Illinois, 46 states still have primaries coming up. Wherever you live, I will be researching and writing about the candidates who deserve our support—those who will help protect our democracy from the growing threat of authoritarianism.

Join Qasim's Voting Group

The more of you who join my voting group, the more influential we collectively become. Together, we can push out bad candidates, and vote in good candidates who are committed to working families, a true affordability agenda, anti-fascism, and pro justice.

But—and I cannot stress this enough—organizing only works if we do it together.

Voting matters. Donating helps. But organizing wins elections.

Let’s organize and protect our democracy together. Download Sway for yourself, join my voting group, and share this with everyone you know so we can truly build an organized community to demand justice in our country.