Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
16h

What you so clearly state here, Qasim, reminds me of a program I heard recently on our local public radio station. An interview of a group of hs students who had received a state award. ALL from the white suburbs; none from the city (in which I live). One student went on about the constant parade of Nobel prize winners attending parties at her parents' home. While I applaud her being a good student, to listen to her talk, my heart broke for the less ADVANTAGED Black and brown students at the city hs just blocks from me. This is just not fair but it won't ever change.

Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
16hEdited

This is chicken feed, to be fair. Look at the US military budget if you want real government spending.

Anyway, MAGA likes "small government" when it suits their interests, just as slave states talked piously about "states' rights" and a "limited federal government", except when it came to the Fugitive Slave Act or Dred Scott.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture