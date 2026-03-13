The receipts I provide in this piece will be eye-opening to many.

Conservatives, Republicans, and MAGAs love to champion themselves as the party of "small government,” arguing that people should learn to “pick themselves up by their bootstraps.” But history—and their own actions—tell a very different story. This is especially true as recent reporting documents the extent of Trump’s corruption in wasting taxpayer money on personal vanity projects and war while Americans suffer.

Let’s Address This.

Police Lt. Beavers Armstrong places a segregation sign in front of the IL Central Railroad Jan. 9, 1956, after the railroad removed segregation signs from waiting rooms in compliance with an Interstate Commerce Commission order. The sign reads, "Waiting Room for White Only." (AP Photo)Observer-Dispatch

The Truth and the Corruption

The truth is, Conservatives have never wanted smaller government. They’ve always wanted government that disproportionately benefits white Americans while cutting resources for Black and brown communities. This is not my opinion. Ample receipts throughout American history and today back up this fact. And unless leaders on the left recognize this as the nature of the fight we are in, and respond effectively to counter its harmful impact, we will all continue to suffer.

For example, consider the catastrophic economic impacts of Trump’s first year in his second term. Job creation is plummeting, unemployment is rising, grocery prices continue to increase. And rather than pass legislation to counter any of that, the Trump regime is wasting more than $1B a day to illegally invade Iran, while his cabinet wastes billions on parties. For example, as documented by OpenTheBooks:

Kash Patel blew $100K on a drinking trip to the Olympics

Kristi Noem blew $220M on a campaign video praising herself

Pete Hegseth blew $93B on absolute trash in just one month, including: $3.5 billion for cable TV $225 million for furniture $15.1 million for ribeye steak $6.9 million for lobster tail $5.3 million in Apple iPads $2 million for Alaskan king crab $1 million for salmon $140,000 for donuts $124,000 for ice cream machines $99,000 for a grand piano $26,000 for a violin $21,750 for a handmade Japanese flute $12,000 for fruit basket stands



Photo illustration of Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Kash Patel. By Aïda Amer/Axios.

If you’re one of the 60% of Americans unable to pay for basic things like food, rent, and healthcare, just remember, the MAGA Party that ran on “government efficiency” did the above in 1 year. And this is just what we know of so far. On top of that, right now Trump is wasting $1B per day on the illegal war on Iran. All while we still don’t have healthcare, affordable housing, affordable education, affordable groceries, or high speed rail. But it’s okay because that immigrant who had a paperwork error from 20 years ago is now rounded up like an animal and locked in a concentration camp with another $75B in ICE funding. So much winning. Are we great yet?

Sadly, when we look at history we see a consistent pattern—conservative led governments have always had money to waste on the aforementioned corruption, but never to invest in non-white Americans. Here are those receipts.

The History of Big Government for (Only) White Americans

Ronald Reagan popularized the famously racist welfare queen trope, alleging it was a Black woman who received multiple welfare checks for multiple children. The fact of course is that this was and remains false and racist projection. We know that 9 of the top 10 states that are the largest recipients of federal welfare are Red states, that white Americans receive more welfare benefits than does any other demographic, and that white opposition to welfare is largely due to racial resentment of Black and brown people also getting those benefits.

But none of this is new.

For centuries, white Americans have been the primary beneficiaries of big government policies that provided them exclusive economic security, land ownership, immigration, education, social welfare, and generational wealth. The myth that conservatives oppose government welfare spending ignores the fact that white Americans historically received—and continue to receive—massive government benefits, usually at the exclusion of Black and brown people.

Illustration advertising the “millions of acres” of farmland opened to settlers through the Homestead Act of 1862. Source: ClickAmericana.

For example:

The Homestead Act (1862): The U.S. government gave away 270 million acres of land almost exclusively to white settlers, laying the foundation for generational wealth in rural America. Meanwhile, formerly enslaved Black Americans were promised “40 acres and a mule”—a promise that was never fulfilled. And the Homestead Act isn’t some ancient piece of legislation, it was finally fully repealed only in 1987. No reparations to Indigenous Peoples, whose land was stolen, was ever paid. Nor were reparations paid to the formerly enslaved Black Americans who worked and toiled for nearly 300 years under slavery.

Open Borders Immigration for White Europeans: Until 1965, whites enjoyed near-exclusive and undocumented access to U.S. immigration. European immigrants were welcomed with open arms, while Asian, Latino, and Black immigrants were explicitly banned or severely restricted. Post Civil War, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 restricted most east Asian immigration, while still allowing white European immigration. That included the 1916 undocumented immigration of a man with a criminal record, who was unable to speak English, yet was allowed to enter the United States anyway. His name was Freidrich Drumpf—grandfather of Donald Trump. A year later The Immigration Act of 1917 passed, which banned, Africans, Latinos, most Asians and other non-white people from entering the United States. Then, The Immigration Act of 1924 completely barred all Asian immigration while still prioritizing Europeans.

The GI Bill (1944): Designed to help WWII veterans reintegrate into society with home loans, tuition assistance, and job training, the GI Bill created America’s modern middle class. But due to racial discrimination in its implementation, Black veterans were almost entirely shut out. While white veterans used the GI Bill to build family wealth, start businesses, and invest in the booming post WWII US economy, the more than 1 million Black American soldiers who fought against fascism in WW2 were denied this economic promise they had earned. No reparations were ever paid to the families of those Black Americans, who absolutely are still alive today.

FHA Loans and Redlining: It wasn’t just Black soldiers to whom the US Government denied economic justice. In the mid-20th century, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) systematically denied home loans to all Black Americans, all while financing white homeownership in segregated suburbs. This practice, known as redlining, robbed Black families of the ability to build generational wealth. Meanwhile, white families passed down homes, equity, and financial stability, creating generational wealth. Those homes that sold for $10,000 in the 1940s-1960s, helped white families build hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, of generational wealth to pay for college tuition for their children, buy newer homes, new cars, and give their children sizable inheritances. Again, all made possible by government programs denied to Black and brown Americans.

Legacy Admissions: Many of today’s elite universities were built on Jim Crow-era admissions policies, when Black students were largely barred from higher education. Now, the descendants of those white-only admissions receive preferential “legacy” status, ensuring the cycle of racial privilege continues. As I’ve researched and written before, “While conservatives protested the 8% Black students at Harvard, Legacy Admissions and sports admissions accounted for 43% of white students accepted to Harvard. And shockingly, 75% of those students would not have qualified or been accepted on merit.” Again, it was never about ensuring meritocracy, it was always about upholding white supremacy.

Education Funding Today: Even as you read this, a recent analysis by EdBuild concludes that today, more than a half century after schools were desegregated, white majority school districts receive $23 billion more in funding annually when compared with districts that serve mostly students of color. This means, as the report states, “that for every student enrolled, the average nonwhite school district receives $2,226 less than a white school district.” This is the legacy of how the systemic white supremacist policies described above continue to disparately impact our children today due to the color of their skin.

Affirmative Action: And finally, if you’re surprised that Affirmative Action is on the list of government programs that disproportionately helped white people, don’t be. Why? First, because Affirmative Action was never about admitting unqualified Black people, it was always about ensuring qualified Black people also were considered for education and employment. And perhaps just as, if not more relevant to the point, a half century of data of applying Affirmative Action policies demonstrates that the single demographic that benefited most from Affirmative Action—more than Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latino people combined—are white women. So even the so-called “Black welfare” helped white people more than every other demographic combined.

This above list is by no means exhaustive, but it should paint a clear picture. Whether the subject is getting free land, enjoying undocumented immigration, getting funding via military benefits, procuring affordable housing, receiving top tier education, or getting welfare benefits for every day living expenses—the US Government has always led from the front to ensure access to all of the above and more to white Americans, while actively cutting out, restricting, and flat out criminalizing those same benefits for Black and brown immigrants and born Black and brown US Citizens.

The Complexion for Protection

The point I’m making, therefore, is not to cut social safety nets, but to ensure they include all people in this country—not just those with the complexion for protection.

Unfortunately, the entire so-called “DOGE” and anti-DEI efforts aim to do one thing—return America to that era of overt systemic racism against non-white communities in America. That is what the “again” in MAGA has always meant. The folks who have had privilege throughout the entirety of American history, suddenly feel oppressed at the mere thought of equality, and are doing everything in their power to ensure they can maintain their economic, social, and power privilege.

If conservatives truly believed in “smaller government,” they would cut the tens of billions in subsidies for oil and gas corporations, refuse to bail out banks who destroy our economy, and eliminate corporate welfare for tech bros like a certain South African billionaire. But instead, they are laser-focused on dismantling programs that uplift Black and brown communities.

And now, as they attempt to cut hundreds of billions in Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance that will also devastate rural white Americans, the Southern Strategy becomes clear—pit working class people against one another while further enriching the already absurdly wealthy. This is why I have repeatedly stated that we cannot buy into conservative culture wars. We must recognize that with Trump and the South African billionaire co-presidents, this is a class war of the billionaire elite against all working people. We must stand united to fight back.

Give a gift subscription

How Do We Respond?

First, we must recognize that the conservative vision of “small government” isn’t about fiscal conservatism—it’s about racial control and class war. They want a government that funds white prosperity while cutting off economic opportunity for Black and brown people. This is not just political discrimination—it’s economic warfare. And it’s time we call it what it is: state-sponsored white supremacy.

Next, we must take action. Here are some clear steps you can take:

✅ Call your representatives. Demand that they protect funding for social safety nets that serve all Americans, not just rural white conservatives. See a script at the bottom of this recent piece I wrote.

✅ Support unions and workers’ rights organizations. These groups are on the frontlines fighting against corporate greed and racial discrimination in federal funding. If your job doesn’t have a union, start one. Here are steps on how to start a union.

✅ Vote in every election. State and local policies often determine how federal funds are distributed—make sure you’re voting for candidates who will fight for fairness. I just voted in my local municipal elections and turnout is still embarrassingly low.

✅ Invest in the people working against injustice. Support Let’s Address This and look at the dozens of thought leaders I recommend in my Recommendations tab. Share this information widely. The more people understand the true intentions of powerful conservative politicians, the harder it becomes for them to push their racist policies under the guise of fiscal conservatism.

✅ Build community. When you take action, others will notice. Bring them along with you to your next city council meeting, school board meeting, or public protest. We need mass movements of people, and you can be a leader in your circle of influence.

Finally, we must be consistent and not lose hope. What we are seeing are the gasping breaths of a dying white supremacist ideology. It is no surprise to me that they are lashing out violently and belligerently. Their hate is unsustainable. Our resolve must be firm. The fight for racial and economic justice is ongoing, and we cannot afford to let white supremacist policies become the norm. The conservative war on social programs isn’t about helping all Americans—it’s about preserving white privilege at the expense of everyone else, while further enriching the billionaire class.

Let’s act with urgency and unity, and not allow history to repeat itself.