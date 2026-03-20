Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Princess Habibi's avatar
Princess Habibi
6h

Eid Mubarak! Thank you for all that you do! You are doing an excellent job! 🔥💞🎉🇺🇸💯

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Self Sabotage's avatar
Self Sabotage
6h

This is the Eid that I was blessed to celebrate, once in my life, with Muslim neighbors.

I saw for myself the compassion and welcoming side of Islam when I spent four months in the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan - But it was the lone year I live in a friend’s townhome that most struck me.

A family that I had only occasionally seen and even less often had chance to talk to showed up at my door, with a plate of food to share with me.

It has stuck with me since, and is one of the first memories to surface when someone says “Islam is evil.”

How can a faith be evil, when its lived experience is kinder and more welcoming than most of the “good Christians?”

I am certain that Allah will call me to serve one day, and on that day I will rejoice.

Until then, Eid Mubarak.

As-salamu alaykum.

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