Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Karen Richardson's avatar
Karen Richardson
10h

Boomer here. If folks don't know when to retire the constituents need to tell them it's time!

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
10h

When Mamdani ran in NY, there was a rule about how much money can be spent during an election. We need this, it will help those not backed by the rich. It’s the only way we can get good people in.

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