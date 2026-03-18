Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Jo Lorenz's avatar
Jo Lorenz
14h

'The reason “pro-Israel” candidates are winning is not because of principle, it is because of tens of millions of dark money spend against progressives.' -- 🎯🎯🎯

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5 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
14h

Thank you, Qasim, for breaking this all down. I'm heart broken for Kat, but she came close and that's a good sign. Hopefully, we can all keep up this momentum. Grateful for your analysis and direction.

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