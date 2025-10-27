The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 194

On Episode 194 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Zohran Mamdani’s history speech

Portland City Councilwoman Angelita Morillo joins us on how to oppose military occupation and ICE fascists

The need to abolish billionaires and instead support working people

