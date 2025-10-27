Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
36
21

The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 194

Zohran Mamdani's historic speech, Portland City Councilwoman Angelita Morillo on how to stopping military occupation, and the need to abolish billionaires
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Oct 27, 2025
36
21
Share

On Episode 194 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Thanks for tuning in. This week on The Qasim Rashid Show:

  • Zohran Mamdani’s history speech

  • Portland City Councilwoman Angelita Morillo joins us on how to oppose military occupation and ICE fascists

  • The need to abolish billionaires and instead support working people

I am grateful for your continued support at our podcast continues to grow and expand!

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 168,000 downloads! Thank you for tuning in! Join our efforts by subscribing below.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture