Standing Up For Somalis, Immigrants, Muslims and a Multicultural America

If you’ve watched the news this week, you saw Donald Trump demonize Somali Americans, Afghan asylum seekers, and Latino immigrants. After you watch the above clip, be sure to watch my appearance on Piers Morgan debunking those myths.

Meanwhile his ICE fascist goons continue to arrest innocent people. The latest DOJ reports admit that 97.4% of the people ICE arrested in my home town of Chicago had no criminal record. More than 70% of the people arrested in North Carolina had no criminal record. ProPublica reports that ICE has arrested more than 170 U.S. Citizens, and the ACLU reports that pregnant women detained by ICE are suffering miscarriages.

Wajahat and I discuss these atrocities, and the complicity of Corporate Democrats to continue to align themselves with MAGA Republicans—rather than with justice.

