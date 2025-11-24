The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 198

On Episode 198 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week I welcomed back the President of the Working Families Party, Maurice Mitchell. Coming hot off the victories of Zohran Mamdani to Mayor of New York City and Ghazala Hashmi to Lt. Gov of Virginia, Mitchell shares the WFP secret.

How are they able to so effectively win against the duopoly of Democrats and Republicans? What is their plan for 2026 primary elections? And is it possible to break up the two party system with a real and viable working class party?

Afterwards, I share my thoughts on Marjorie Taylor Greene and her seeming 180 from MAGA sycophant to apparent normal human being.

You can also watch this interview on YouTube:

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.