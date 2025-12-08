The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 200

On Episode 200 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Before we dive into the show, I want to take a moment to thank our hundreds of thousands of listeners for getting us to 200 Episodes of The Qasim Rashid Show! When I launched this program as a pilot on SiriusXM more than four years ago, our initial contract was for only 10 episodes—with the option to cancel at any time. I never would have imagined we’d be celebrating 200 amazing episodes! My immense gratitude to the brilliant journalist, activist, and scholar Karen Hunter for the opportunity to have this platform, and my gratitude to my amazing producer Alexa for putting up with me all these years.

If you’re seeing this for the first time, I hope you join as a subscriber and continue to build this powerful and growing community of thoughtful people committed to universal human rights and justice.

With that—let’s dive into the show! This week we discuss the psychology behind white supremacy, and how we can use science to counter this extremism. I’m excited to host Dr. Asia Eaton, Executive Director of Mindbridge.

