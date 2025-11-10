The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 196

On Episode 196 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Dr. Annie Andrews is running an inspiring campaign for US Senate in South Carolina. She’s running a 100% people funded campaign, rejects AIPAC and Corporate Money, and is fighting for universal healthcare. She can win this race, but it will require all of us to get behind her. Watch as she lays out how she’s hitting MAGA Senator Graham, and how we can make history together.

