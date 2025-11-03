Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 195

Congressman Ro Khanna is our guest to discuss Gaza genocide, Trump's shutdown, Epstein files, and the future of the Democratic Party
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Nov 03, 2025
On Episode 195 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

  • Congressman Ro Khanna joins to discuss the Gaza genocide, Trump shutdown, ICE raids, and the Epstein files. We also discuss the future of the Democratic Party and whether Jeffries should be Speaker once Democrats retake the house?

  • I cover the Federal indictment of IL Congressional candidate Kat Abughazalah.

  • And, Blue states must enact Soft Secession to protect us from Federal tyranny.

