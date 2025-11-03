The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 195

On Episode 195 of The Qasim Rashid Show:
Congressman Ro Khanna joins to discuss the Gaza genocide, Trump shutdown, ICE raids, and the Epstein files. We also discuss the future of the Democratic Party and whether Jeffries should be Speaker once Democrats retake the house?
I cover the Federal indictment of IL Congressional candidate Kat Abughazalah.
And, Blue states must enact Soft Secession to protect us from Federal tyranny.
