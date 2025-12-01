The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 199

On Episode 199 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week I welcome LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the dynamic national organization Black Voters Matter. We discuss her new campaign “We Ain’t Buying It,” a coordinated national effort to hold big box retailers accountable for the complicity with Trump’s fascism and anti-democratic extremism. A powerful conversation of hope and progress. Be sure to tune in and share your thoughts in the comments below.

You can also watch this interview on YouTube:

