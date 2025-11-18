The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 197

On Episode 197 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week Let’s Address This was on the road! I had the privilege to interview newly minted First Deputy Mayor of New York City, Dean Fuleihan. We discuss what inspired him to accept Mayor Elect Mamdani’s nomination, how this administration will be different than past Mayoral administrations, and we discussed how they will deliver on their promise of affordability.

I then traveled to Los Angeles to be in studio with singer and songwriter Dara Starr Tucker. We discuss the Epstein files, poverty in the United States, and what needs to change among Democrats to actually win elections going forward.

