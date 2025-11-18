Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 197

Conversations with the First Deputy Mayor of New York City, Dean Fuleihan, and Dara Starr Tucker.
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Nov 18, 2025

On Episode 197 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week Let’s Address This was on the road! I had the privilege to interview newly minted First Deputy Mayor of New York City, Dean Fuleihan. We discuss what inspired him to accept Mayor Elect Mamdani’s nomination, how this administration will be different than past Mayoral administrations, and we discussed how they will deliver on their promise of affordability.

I then traveled to Los Angeles to be in studio with singer and songwriter Dara Starr Tucker. We discuss the Epstein files, poverty in the United States, and what needs to change among Democrats to actually win elections going forward.

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 172,000 downloads! Thank you for tuning in! Join our efforts by subscribing below.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture