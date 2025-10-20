The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 193

On Episode 193 of The Qasim Rashid Show:
The No Kings Protest
Practical steps you can take to protect yourself against ICE fascists
For those still silent on the Gaza genocide, was your silence worth it?
NOTE: Click to Sign the Global Petition to Demand Palestinian Statehood
We have surpassed 3,000 signatures. Our goal this week is 10,000.
