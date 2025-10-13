Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 192
The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 192

Former US Congresswoman Marie Newman, anti-ICE protests, and responding to an attempted hit job on me by Corporate Media
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Oct 13, 2025
Transcript

On Episode 192 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Thanks for tuning in. This week on The Qasim Rashid Show:

  • Former Congresswoman Marie Newman and I discuss the anti-ICE protests, how we know they are working, and why we want you to show up and join us!

  • I bring the receipts to rebuke an attempted hit job against me by legacy media.

I am grateful for your continued support at our podcast continues to grow and expand!

