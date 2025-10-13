The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 192

On Episode 192 of The Qasim Rashid Show:
Former Congresswoman Marie Newman and I discuss the anti-ICE protests, how we know they are working, and why we want you to show up and join us!
I bring the receipts to rebuke an attempted hit job against me by legacy media.
