The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 191

On Episode 191 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

We cover three critically important stories happening in real time:

I sit down with US Marine Veteran and oyster farmer Graham Platner running for US Senate in Maine. He’s pro universal healthcare, pro people funded campaigns, anti-genocide and anti-AIPAC, and has a brilliant answer on Star Trek vs Star Wars

US Military Veteran Bae Franklin speaks to me directly from the Global Sumud Flotilla as it nears Gaza, right before the Israeli military intercepted them

I’ve been peacefully protesting ICE fascists at the Broadview, IL location—here’s what you need to know, and how you can get involved to protect our democracy

Finally, I take seriously my responsibility to share only credible information. The problem is that up until now, there has not been an easy way to discern which media headline is accurate, which is misleading, or which is simply false.

