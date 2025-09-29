The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 190

This week’s episode is sponsored by Ground News. More on this below!

On Episode 190 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I’m joined by unjustly fired Washington Post Journalist Karen Attiah. We discuss:

The collapse of corporate media and attacks on journalists who speak up for justice

The double standard between public support for white male late night hosts and journalists of color, particularly Black women

The role each of us must play to demand media accountability and government accountability

I also do a deep dive into the actual point of corporate boycotts (hint: It isn’t just to stop a corporation’s bad behavior) and the need to stay welcoming to new people joining our coalition for justice (even if it feels like they’re joining late).

Finally, I take seriously my responsibility to share only credible information.

