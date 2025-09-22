The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 189

Check Out Ground News

NOTE: I am grateful for listener feedback. Accordingly, starting this week, I am dropping future podcasts at 6am CST on Monday morning. My goal is to capture your morning drive. Do share in the comments how this works for you.

On Episode 189 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I’m joined by Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan. We discuss:

Genocide in Gaza, the Block the Bombs Act, and holding Netanyahu accountable.

What are voters telling me that members of Congress should know?

How do we get Establishment Democrats to stop taking AIPAC and corporate money, and actually listen to voters instead?

In addition to my conversation with Congressman Pocan, I discuss the Trump regime’s attacks on free speech, and the need for independent voices funded by people, not billionaires. Be sure to subscribe below to support our advocacy.